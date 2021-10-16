Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.