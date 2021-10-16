Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

