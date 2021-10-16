Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

