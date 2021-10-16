Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,335 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $172.18 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

