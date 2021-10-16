Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $77.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

