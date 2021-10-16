Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,988 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

