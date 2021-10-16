Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,023 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Oshkosh worth $109,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $101.66 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.