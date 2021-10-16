Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Amedisys worth $115,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

