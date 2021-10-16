Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 124,125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

