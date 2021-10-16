Degenerator Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00318741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

