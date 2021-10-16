Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,785 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $112,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

