Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $54.60 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111,240 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.29 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.