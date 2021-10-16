Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,984 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Roblox worth $56,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

