Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 464,811 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

VZ stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

