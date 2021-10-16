Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.