Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,432,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 292,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

