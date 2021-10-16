Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,104 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $50,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.