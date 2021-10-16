Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.78 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

