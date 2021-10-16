Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $479,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in QAD by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QAD by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in QAD by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.28 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.