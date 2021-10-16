Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $1.39 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000.

NYSE CYH opened at $10.35 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

