Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

