Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 60,481 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,481 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.