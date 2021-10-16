Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $262,970.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.