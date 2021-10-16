Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $36.33 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

