Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,570 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 71.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 238.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $503.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $504.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

