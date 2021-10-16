Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of MNST opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

