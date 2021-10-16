Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 295,142 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $815,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

