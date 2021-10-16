Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 170,195 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.95% of AGCO worth $781,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

