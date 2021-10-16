Fmr LLC Buys 369,569 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 548.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $191,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $429.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

