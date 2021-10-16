Fmr LLC Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $167,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 165,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,991. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

