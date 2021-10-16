Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

