Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $174.20 or 0.00282663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $342.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,629.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.06 or 0.01046683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00307893 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,870,702 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.