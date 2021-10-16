Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

SAFM opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.83. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

