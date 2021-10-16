Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

