Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.