Tiger King Trading 111.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 111.9% against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $61.96 million and $2.25 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00110608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.58 or 0.99786079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.81 or 0.06345693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

