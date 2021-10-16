YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $666,927.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00205126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00094012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

