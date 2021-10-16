6,814 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.