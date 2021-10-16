Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

