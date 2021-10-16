Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

