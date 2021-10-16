Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 20.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in HEICO by 54.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in HEICO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

