Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 133,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSP Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.36, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

