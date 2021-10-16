Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.04 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

