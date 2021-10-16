Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.