JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

