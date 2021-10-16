Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

