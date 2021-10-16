The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

