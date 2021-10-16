Lincoln National Corp Sells 43 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $308.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

