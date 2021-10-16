IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of IGMS opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

