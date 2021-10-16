Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.33.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,816 shares of company stock worth $26,261,533. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.