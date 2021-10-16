Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Universal Display stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

